By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili have discussed the military cooperation between the two South Caucasus neighbors in a meeting held in Baku on March 5.

During the meeting, held in an expanded format, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, stressed that the strategic partnership between the two countries is at a high level and plays an important role not only in the development of both countries but also in ensuring security in the entire region.

“The military cooperation between our countries is carried out by means of providing the security of regional economic projects, the programs implemented both bilaterally and within the NATO, as well as within the format of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia’s military structures,” noted Colonel General Hasanov.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding areas of activity of this cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and in the field of military education and military medicine, as well as conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings and other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister informed the guest that Armenia, as the occupying country creates a serious threat to the regional security and provides ongoing support for separatism on the state level.

The minister once again thanked the Georgian people for supporting Azerbaijan and recognizing its territorial integrity within the international organizations and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports and recognizes the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan, Irakli Garibashvili stressed that this is a clear example of the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

The Georgian Defense Minister noted the important role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of relations between our countries, emphasizing the significance of such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation.

