By Akbar Mammadov

Several events and workshop were held within the framework of the Second International Cyber Security Week held in Baku on 3-5 March.

On March 3, as part of the 2nd International Cyber Security Week, AzInTelecom LLC organized an event on the topic of “Secure Government Cloud”.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade said that the government cloud in international practice is a qualitatively new stage in the development of e-government among advanced technologies.

“The government cloud is a cloud computing technology that creates the prerequisite for reliable, flexible, secure operation with optimized costs of government information systems in a single data infrastructure meeting international standards, provides the use of cloud services and enables data access from anywhere.”

The deputy minister also mentioned that the creation of a government cloud in the country and provision of its activities is one of the important tasks, which is reflected in the Action Plan of the “Strategic Roadmap for the Development of Telecommunication and Information Technologies in the Republic of Azerbaijan” approved by the presidential decree dating December 6, 2016.

“The concept of the government cloud revealing the essence of the government cloud and determining the basis for its construction has been developed and approved,” said Elmir Velizade.

The developed concept serves to ensure the sustainable development, safe and effective e-government infrastructure in the country, prompt, seamless access to information resources of government agencies, cost reduction needed to create and provide e-services, expanding e-services and meeting the growing demand for services and information.

Making a presentation on the topic “Studying cloud technologies and the government cloud” about the company’s activities in the field of international voice traffic, certification and Azcloud services, Head of the Commercial Department of AzInTelecom LLC Ruslan Aliyev provided detailed information on the types of cloud services, backup services, Trend MicroDeep Security, customer services, Azcloud government solutions, trends in IT spending and the migration from traditional IT infrastructure to the cloud.

Head of the Government Cloud project Enver Abbasov said that the first G-Cloud, as well as an archive centre will be built in Azerbaijan in 2021.

Noting the increase in the number of cases of virtual thefts since 2017, Head of the Critical Infrastructure and Internet Security Department of the Special State Security Service Tural Mammadov informed the participants of the event about cyber attacks, the methods used to fight them, data of interest to hackers, and statistical indicators.

A workshop for cybersecurity professionals working in the public and banking sectors was held on March 3 as part of the 2nd International Cybersecurity Week.

Speaking at the event, Co-founder of Information Security Solutions Azamat Zilokov emphasized the importance of information security issues.

A representative of Information Security Solutions, well-known Russian specialist and researcher on cybersecurity Yury Gurkin spoke about the pentest – tests on information security, types of attacks, their methodology, types of threats, pros and cons of traditional cybersecurity solutions used. The specialist also gave recommendations on the prevention of threats, as well as architectural solutions for the banking system.

The speaker also informed in detail the participants about the rules for preparing a pentest document, pros and cons of using certified solutions, web threats, manuals, automatic tests and other important topics.

The 2nd Cyber Security Week is organized by the Ministry of Transport on March 2, Communications and High Technologies with the aim of enhancing effectiveness of coordinated activities and increase the level of education in the relevant field.

Event titled "Digital Law: Protection of Personal Information was held on March 5 jointly with local and international organizations, as well as licensed companies.

The main objective of the event is to strengthen cooperation with individuals representing the categories of owners and operators of personal data and to enhance the protection of personal data at the national level, through their awareness and use of international experience.

The event was attended by government agencies, NGOs, representatives of banking sector, international organizations and representations, internet service providers, mobile operators, educational institutions, insurance companies, healthcare providers and persons responsible for personal data protection of other organizations, as well as experts from the Council of Europe, Moldova, Israel and other countries.

"Personal data is considered an integral part of cyberattacks, that is, attacks are aimed at obtaining more personal and other potential data," said Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technology Elmir Velizadeh addressing the event.

He noted that the government carries out work on improvement of the law on personal data adopted in our country.

Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, emphasized that the improvement of cyberspace rules, protection of information in the area of cybersecurity, including the rule of law and solution of other issues are among the priorities in the activity of the European Union. Noting the importance of the measures taken in this direction with the countries of the Eastern Partnership, including Azerbaijan, he expressed their support for the work carried out in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, the head of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Faig Farmanov noted that the Electronic Security Service started functioning seven years ago.

“The development of information and communication technologies will lead to the expansion of personal data, which will eventually require the formation of new views,” he said.

Later, Peter Kimpian, a consultant for the Data Protection Group of the Council of Europe, delivered a report titled "Convention 108: Global Information Security Standard".

Kapelushnik Nir, Chief Technical Officer of “Prosol” CJSC, made a report on personal data protection.

“The implementation of laws and regulations, rising awareness by government, and taking preventive measures to protect existing personal data are very important,” he said.

At the event, several representatives from various organizations made a speech on different topics about the “Digital law: the protection of personal information”.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz