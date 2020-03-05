By Trend

Up till now, 539 Chinese citizens have been registered in Azerbaijan, 69 of them arrived after February 20, Head of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Vusal Huseynov said.

Huseynov made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on March 5.

“Thirty-two foreigners appealed for refugee status in 2020, which is 3.4 percent less compared to 2019,” head of the State Migration Service added. “In general, the number of foreigners coming to Azerbaijan has decreased because the number of e-visas issued to foreigners has decreased.”

“Syrian citizens did not come as refugees,” Huseynov said.

“The entry to Azerbaijan has been restricted for Chinese citizens. The Azerbaijan-China flights have been suspended. Chinese citizens whose period of staying in Azerbaijan has expired are leaving. If the individuals, whose period of staying in Azerbaijan has expired, face problems with the flight or other problems, they will be taken under control,” he added.

---

