A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on March 2.

The new edition includes articles: Baku, Tehran military officials mull cooperation, Report on Armenian war crimes circulated at United Nations, Nation boosts export potential in 2019, Nation’s metal art history, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.