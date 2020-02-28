By Akbar Mammadov

The documents on military-financial cooperation signed between Turkey and Azerbaijan during Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Baku will serve to enhance the military cooperation between the two countries, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagiq Dargahli said on February 28.

The presidents signed a number of documents on cooperation following the 8th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation in Baku on February 25.

Under the agreements related to military cooperation, modern weapons and military equipment, which will increase the combat effectiveness of the Azerbaijan army, will be supplied from Turkey to Azerbaijan.

The first military contract between Azerbaijan and Turkey was concluded in 1992.

Azerbaijan-Turkey military relations include several legal acts that cover joint military exercises, technical and scientific cooperation, military pieces of training for Azerbaijani servicemen in Turkey and the regular meeting between countries (Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue). Since that day, 9,000 Azerbaijani military servants received trainings in specialized courses in Turkey.

In January 29, 2013, TAKM (Organization of the Eurasian Law Enforcement Agencies with Military Status) was formed as intergovernmental military law enforcement (gendarmerie) organization of three Turkic countries (Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey) and Mongolia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz