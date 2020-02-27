By Trend

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan amended the Order for the Manufacture, Use, Storage and Destruction of Seals and Letterheads with the Image of the National Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov.

This order regulates issues related to the manufacture, use, storage and destruction of seals and letterheads depicting the national emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with the seventh article of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the Rules for Using the State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the amendment, organizations entitled to use the image of the national emblem of Azerbaijan will not be allowed to place the image on their letterheads.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz