By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission received 177 appeals regarding the early parliamentary elections, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said.

“We have received 177 appeals connected with elections, of which 97 have already been considered,” Panahov noted during the meeting held on February 17.

He also noted that the CEC received 385 videos recording violations at 179 polling stations in 68 constituencies, adding that the CEC will continue to study incoming videos.

Meanwhile, CEC has considered an appeal regarding the 34th Khatai Constituency No. 2 as part of the recent parliamentary elections in the country.

At the meeting, it was noted that violations were observed during the elections in the constituency and that during the investigation the complaint was partially confirmed.

CEC member Ilkin Shahbazov proposed invalidating the results of voting at precincts No. 1, 2, 3, 4, 18, 30 and 35 of this constituency. After the vote, the proposal was accepted. Mikhail Zabelin is the leading candidate for this constituency.

Thus, election results in seven consitutiensices have been invalidated so far.

Note that the parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation were held in Azerbaijan on February 9 with the participation of 1,314 candidates. The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups. Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

During the election day, some 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country. There were 5,329,460 registered voters.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers monitored the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Earlier, it was noted the ruling YAP’s victory in parliamentary elections according to the results of the exit polls.

