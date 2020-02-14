By Trend

At the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) on Feb. 13, appeals of Hikmat Shirinov, Rasim Amiraslanov and other MP candidates from the 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency have been considered, Trend reports on Feb. 13.

It was noted in the appeals that at some polling stations, the ballots were cut off in advance, invisible solution wasn’t applied to fingers of the voters, and the observers were hindered from participating in the vote counting process.

During the meeting, it was reported that in 11 protocols out of 49, the results of the vote didn’t allow determining the will of voters.

It was also reported that the number of ballots drawn from ballot boxes and the number of voters didn’t match. After discussions, the expert group of the commission came to the conclusion that the election results in this constituency should be invalidated. The decision was adopted after the vote.

The results of the 35th Khatai constituency in Baku at the recent parliamentary elections were cancelled. Rauf Abbasov was the leading candidate in this constituency.

It was noted that during consideration of the appeals, it was revealed that there were violations in this constituency that did not allow determining the will of the voters of this constituency.

A proposal was made at the meeting to annul the results of this constituency and as a result of the voting, the proposal was accepted.

The results of the voting at 74th Lankaran constituency at the recent parliamentary elections were also cancelled.

Several MP candidates from this constituency appealed to CEC with complaints about violations and requested to cancel the voting results.

The CEC considered these complaints, as a result of which their reliability was established.

It was revealed that the offenses that do not allow determining the will of people were committed in several polling stations and this created the basis for cancelling the election results.

The proposal was accepted by a majority of votes.

Hadi Rajabli was the leading candidate in this constituency.

Moreover, mandate of candidate Huseynbala Miralamov at the 33rd Khatai constituency was canceled.

An MP candidate from this constituency appealed to CEC and requested to annul the voting results of the constituency due to offenses.

While considering the appeal, the shortcomings which could affect the voting results were revealed, and this provided a legal basis for cancelling the voting results.

A proposal was made at the meeting to annul the election results of this constituency and as a result of the voting, the proposal was accepted.

At the metting, Azerbaijan’s CEC has also considered other appeals related to a number of constituencies following the recent parliamentary elections.

The appeals on the 10th Binagadi third, the 14th Khazar, the 15th Yasamal first, the 28th Sabunchu third, the 42nd Sumgayit second, the 45th Absheron, the 50th Absheron Gobustan, the 60th Salyan-Neftchala, the 67th Jalilabad, the 72nd Yardimli-Masalli, the 79th Imishli, the 91st Ujar, the 95th Terter, the 109th Balakan and the 125th Zangilan-Gubadli constituencies were considered.

After the discussions, a decision was made to hand over the appeals to the district election commissions for consideration with the further submission of the results to Azerbaijan’s CEC.

