By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry leadership inaugurated the newly constructed facilities in the military unit of the Air Force on February 11.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the two-story headquarters building, the soldiers’ barracks, classrooms, warehouses, parade ground, checkpoint, as well as other service and administrative facilities, got acquainted with the quality of the work carried out.

Hasanov viewed also the other facilities being under the construction and gave relevant instructions on the qualitative completion of the work.

Under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, work on enhancing combat readiness and improving the social and living conditions of military personnel of the Air Force is being continued.

Azerbaijan has the strongest army in the South Caucasus, according to Global Fire Power ranking 2020. The country ranked 64th among 138 countries considered for the annual Global Fire Power review this year.

Azerbaijan is actively strengthening its armed forces. The army's power is growing from year to year; it is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons from the best manufacturers.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have three branches: the Azerbaijani Land Forces, the Azerbaijani Air and Air Defence Force, and the Azerbaijani Navy. Associated forces include the Azerbaijani National Guard, the Internal Troops of Azerbaijan, and the State Border Service, which can be involved in state defense under certain circumstances.

Azerbaijan cooperates with about 60 countries in the military-technical sphere and has an agreement on military-technical cooperation with more than 30 countries.

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

