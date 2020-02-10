By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The memory of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Mubariz Ibrahimov was commemorated in Azerbaijan's Bilasuvar region on 7 February 2020.

One of the events took place in Ibrahimov’s father’s house in the village of Aliabad. Public representatives, region executive power, heads of law enforcement agencies,as well as youth attended the event.

The guests spoke about Ibrahimov’s courage shown during the defence of his native lands.

“Although Mubariz lived a short life, he left us an example of courage. Today, every Azerbaijani is proud that he is a compatriot of Mubariz. He looking at the death in the face and proved that there is nothing stronger and more important than love for one’s motherland," was noted at the event.

Father of the National Hero Agakerim Ibrahimov expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the care and attention given to their family.

Then the participants of the event got acquainted with the corner, which contains photos of the hero, books written about him, magazines and newspaper articles.

Events in honor of Ibragimov continued at educational institutions and other organizations of Bilasuvar region.

Ibrahimov was born on 7 February 1988, in Aliabad village of Bilasuvar region. After completing his secondary education in 2005, Ibrahimov was drafted to Azerbaijani Armed Forces serving from 2006 through 2007. In September 2009, he entered the courses for warrants, after which he served in Naftalan.

On 19 June 2010, Ibrahimov was killed in a shootout along the frontline between Azerbaijani and Armenia forces illegaly deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Four Armenian soldiers also died in the shootout. Azerbaijani Defense Ministry press release said Ibrahimov died while fighting back against Armenian soldiers in the Chayli village of the Terter region. The Azerbaijani government has attributed the deaths of the around 50 Armenian soldiers to Ibrahimov, and have posthumously granted him the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan.

In his letter to parents, Ibrahimov said that he took this step voluntarily.

On 22 July 2010, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree that conferred Ibrahimov with the status of national hero. The Cabinet of Ministers is empowered to ensure the naming of one of the secondary schools of Bilasuvar after Ibrahimov and the executive powers of Bilasuvar are empowered to ensure the naming of one of the streets after hero.

