By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the maternity ward of City Clinical Hospital No.3 in Sabunchu district, Baku.

The 60-bed maternity ward has been provided with couveuse (infant incubator) by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Leyla Aliyeva was informed about the treatment of the infants who were placed in special devices due to their being born with respiration failures, and other problems.

Since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the social and economic development of the country.

The Foundation successfully implements major projects in spheres such as public health, education, culture, sports, science and so on. The healthcare has always been a focus of the attention.

A number of healthcare institutions, including hospitals, polyclinics, diagnostic centers, and other medical facilities have been built and renovated in Azerbaijan thanks to the Foundation's activities.

The Foundation successfully operates at an international level and closely cooperates with the UN Development Program, UNESCO, ISESCO, and other organizations.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz