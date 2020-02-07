By Trend

The latest tough attacks by the Council of Europe are related to the fact that Azerbaijan pursues an independent policy, and in such an unstable world its policy remains reliable and prudent, Head of the ‘Russia-Eurasia: Cultural Politics in Strengthening of Interethnic and Interreligious Peace’ Mikhail Chernov told Trend.

“The Council of Europe has no influence on the international processes,” Chernov added. “The Council of Europe is only concerned with influencing and putting pressure on countries, to drive them into a subordinate, disadvantaged position, to the 'stall' of the European politics.”

In turn, Director of a branch of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Pavel Klachkov said that the Council of Europe has a biased attitude towards Azerbaijan, but this is another reason to strengthen the positions in the international arena, including those in the Council of Europe.

"There is no sense to prove intelligent and well-informed people that anti-Russian sentiment (Russophobia) and Islamophobia reign in the Council of Europe,” Klachkov said. “But despite this, Azerbaijan must continue to act as a sovereign, independent state, which is able to build international contacts without radical politicians from Council of Europe."

“Indeed, the Council of Europe has been rapidly degrading recently,” the director of the branch of the Financial University said. “The Council of Europe is making more and more mistakes. Each time we see some, let's say, diplomatic nonsense.”

“Of course, certain political bias is greatly felt,” Klachkov said. “There is the desire to solve important fundamental issues of international politics thoughtlessly, rather than smoothing out contradictions and mitigating conflicts."

---

