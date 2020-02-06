By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 7. Southwest wind will be followed by northwest wind in the evening.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 6–9 °C at night, 14–18 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be 6–8 °C at night, 16–18 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will reach 752 mmHg. The relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night and 40-45 percent in the daytime.

Rainy weather is expected in the country's northern and western regions. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 °C at night,16-21°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, 3-8 °C in the daytime.

As for medical-meteorological forecast, meteorological factors tomorrow will be unfavorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz