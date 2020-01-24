By Trend

The ballots must be prepared no later than 10 days before the parliamentary election day in accordance with the Azerbaijani Electoral Code, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting in Baku.

“We will begin this process in the coming days,” the chairman said, Trend reports on Jan. 23.

In his speech, Panahov also warned the political parties.

“The representatives of various parties who have indicated their party affiliation have been registered as candidates,” the chairman said. “In accordance with the requirement of the law, if they are expelled from the party or their party affiliation is canceled, the party must officially notify the CEC.”

“In such cases, such candidates are registered as unaffiliated both in the CEC database and in ballots,” the chairman said. “Some parties have sent such information to the CEC. The rest must also do this before the next CEC meeting."

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

