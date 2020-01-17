By Trend

District election commissions completed the process of registration of MP candidates in connection with the Azerbaijani early parliamentary elections at 18:00 (GMT+4) on Jan. 16, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 16.

A pre-election campaign of the registered parliamentary candidates will be held from January 17 through February 8.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.



