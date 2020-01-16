By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on January 17. Rain is expected in the evening. The south wind will blow.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +8-11 °C in the daytime, +1-4 °C at night, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +2-4 °C at night, and +8-10 °C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure will drop from 776 to 767 mm. Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent.

The weather will be foggy in the country's regions. Snow will fall in mountains. West wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some places.

The air temperature will range from -2 °C to +3 °C at night, +5-9 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will range from -3 to -8 °C at night, -3+2 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, the weather will be favorable for people sensitive to the weather.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz