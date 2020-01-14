By Laman Ismayilova

Interactive classrooms have opened in Lankaran State University and Bilasuvar Secondary School No. 1.

The event was organized as part of Samsung Technological Embrace supported by Nargis Foundation. The project was successfully summed up in 2019.

In order to increase the interest of students and ensure the interactivity of the educational process, all classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards, virtual reality booths, Flip board, tablets, widescreen televisions for watching documentaries and educational films, as well as various innovative products from Samsung.

The opening ceremonies in both educational institutions were held with the participation of the leadership, teachers and students of the school and university, the head of the executive power, representatives of Samsung, Nargis Foundation and journalists.

In September, 2019, the first electronic educational office opened at a comprehensive school in the village of Alekseyevka, Guba region. The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of Education Jeykhun Bayramov.

Technological Embrace project is co-organized by Samsung and Nargis Foundation to acquaint children in Azerbaijan with modern digital technologies and interactive transformation of the educational process.

Firstly, a special tour "Cinemobile" was organized in six cities and regions. An open-air film screenings were held in Gazakh, Ganja, Zagatala, Guba, Sabirabad and Agdam.

As part of the project, children enjoyed their favorite animated film.

