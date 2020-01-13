By Laman Ismayilova

Lunar eclipse has always captured the imagination of people and cultures. In ancient times, people believed that it was a sign of great change. It was believed that a Lunar Eclipse would bring a rise of evil power.

Azerbaijan witnessed the first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 during the night between January 10 and 11.

During the eclipse, 90 per cent of the moon’s surface was partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing. It started at 09:08 p.m and ended at 01:12 a.m.

The lunar eclipse was also visible in countries across Europe, Africa and Asia as well as Australia.

Notably, four lunar eclipses are expected in 2020. The other lunar eclipses this year will occur on June 5, July 5 and November 30. Since all eclipses are penumbral, it will be difficult to see them with naked eyes.

Lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth which can only occur during a full moon.

It is not dangerous to look directly at the Moon during a lunar eclipse as the Moon is not giving off its own light. Some lunar eclipses can last up to 3 hour and 45 minutes.

Like solar eclipses, there are different types of lunar eclipses. There are total eclipses, where the moon passes completely through Earth's shadow and all of the moon appears reddish-brown.

