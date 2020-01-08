By Trend

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences in connection with the crash of the Ukrainian plane in Iran to ministries of foreign affairs of both Iran and Ukraine, Trend reports Jan. 8.

“It's with great sorrow that we've heard the news of the plane crash taking lives of all 167 people on board near Tehran,” Azerbaijan's MFA said in a tweet. “We are extending our deepest sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families and friends on their tragical loss.”

A Boeing 737-800 plane of the Ukraine International Airlines with 167 passengers and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz