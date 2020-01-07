By Trend

Interpol has detained another Azerbaijani migrant, Dashgin Aghalarli, in Europe, Trend reports via an informed source.

Dashgin Aghalarli was detained at Poland's Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport on the basis of a request from the Azerbaijani police. The detainee is expected to be extradited to Azerbaijan.

The police of Germany's Rostock city detained 19 foreigners, including Azerbaijanis, for violating the law on the stay in the country, Trend earlier reported via German media.

So, as a result of a raid conducted at the Rostock railway station, it was found that nine foreigners had expired passports, four had no passports, five foreigners exceeded the maximum stay in the Schengen area, and one of them presented a “document” to the police, not containing personal data.

According to media reports, along with migrants from Azerbaijan, the police also detained citizens of North Macedonia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Chile.

In December 2019, German law enforcement authorities detained former members of one of the opposition parties in Azerbaijan. It was found that those arrested, who were engaged in "emigration business" in Germany, are suspected of transporting at least 20 people to this country, and offered their services for 3,000 to 10,000 euros. In relation to the detained, German federal courts chose a preventive measure in the form of six-month detention.

Among the detained were: ex-head of the correctional institution of the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan Elchin Akbarov, Chairman of the European Coordination Council (ECC) of the Musavat party, former head of the Kalbajar District Executive Power Ilham Hasan, member of the Musavat party, Deputy Chairman of the ECC Mehdi Khalilbayli, activist of the Musavat party Abdin Javadov, brother ex-MP Sabir Rustamkhanli, head of the Leqat Integration Center, former police chief Alovsat Aliyev, Mehdi Khalilbayli's driver Rashad Mammadov and member of the Musavat party Elshan Abdullayev.

