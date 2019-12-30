By Laman Ismayilova

World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year have been solemnly marked in Baku at the Scientific Research Institute of Hematology and Transfusion named after B.Eyvazov.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event held within "Distance education of patients" project, headed by director of the Remote Knowledge Center Fuad Aghayev.

Leyla Aliyeva got acquainted with the distance education project. She also met with children being treated in the Research Institute.

The project, supported by the Education and Health Ministries, aims to provide children in need with a high-quality general education and support their integration into society.

Colorful show prepared by children made the event even more memorable. A handmade exhibition was held as part of the event. The children were presented with holiday gifts.

Founded in 1944, the Institute consists of the clinic, central blood bank and scientific division.

The Institute has adult hematology, pediatric hematology, reanimation and intensive therapy, as well as consultative polyclinic, clinical diagnostics laboratory and thalassemia prevention departments.

