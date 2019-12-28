By Trend

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry attended the opening of a new four-story cadet dormitory commissioned at the Azerbaijan Military Academy (AMA) named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

First, the leadership of the Defense Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev on the territory of the academy and honored his memory.

Then the defense minister and the ministry leadership opened the new cadet dormitory accommodation.

The defense minister was informed that the new four-story building that meets modern requirements, has a warehouse, an armory, an office, amenity rooms and other premises. All rooms are furnished and equipped with communication lines. Landscaping and gardening work was also carried out on the territory.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz