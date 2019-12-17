By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan has improved its position in the Global Gender Gap Index published by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2019.

The Gender Gap Index ranks 153 countries according to calculated gender gap between women and men in four key areas: health, education, economy and politics to gauge the state of gender equality in a country.

Azerbaijan ranked 94th this year, going three points up compared to the 97th place in 2018. At the same time, the country ranked 23rd out of 26 countries in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, followed only by Armenia, Hungary and Tajikistan.

According to the report, women in Azerbaijan are actively involved in economic life (33rd place), have a relatively high level of education (60th place), and a weak indicator of healthcare (152nd place).

By the gender equality in politics, the country occupies only 140th place and the 107th place according to the women participation in the parliament.

Since gaining its independence, Azerbaijan has been committed to gender equality and women's rights. In recent years, Azerbaijani women have become highly active in countries economic life. About 200,000 women in Azerbaijan are engaged in entrepreneurial activities. The state special attention to the development of women’s entrepreneurship.

The Entrepreneurship Development Fund functioning in the country has so far provided 4,300 women entrepreneurs with more than 115 million manats ($67 million) worth preferential loans.

In November 2019, the Second International Women Entrepreneurs Forum titled “Horizons of New Opportunities: Green Light to Women’s Entrepreneurship” was held in Baku. The event provided a platform with wide opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

Later that month, the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan has launched a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence.

---

