The US will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan on security issues, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger told reporters at the presentation of the accelerator platform for women entrepreneurs in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 13.

"We support Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence and stability,” the ambassador added. “We strive to support the country in the field of security, in particular, in protecting the national borders and strategic energy infrastructure within the cooperation."

“The US intends to expand strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres,” Litzenberger said.

He pointed out that the main priority for the US Embassy in Azerbaijan is to expand and deepen cooperation not only between the governments, but also the peoples of both countries.

Lee Litzenberger noted that there is already a certain development in several areas.

The ambassador also noted the successful participation of the Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Kerimov in the second Azerbaijan-Oklahoma agricultural forum in the US, within the framework of which an agreement was reached on business, trade and expertise in agriculture.

