By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is developing Baku’s General Plan and has reviewed relevant 59 projects in the total of 70 individual meetings so far, the committee’s first deputy chairman, Anar Guliyev has said.

In yet another meeting held to discuss Baku’s General Plan, Guliyev said that the initial version of the Baku General Plan will be presented in 2020. The process of preparing of the Plan will continue until the end of 2020. The agreed draft will be submitted to the government for approval in late 2020.

“The implementation of the General Plan will mainly focus on the execution of the strategic projects”, he stressed.

“In this regard, potential new project proposals for funding issues and selection of project implementation locations may also be made. The source of funding for the projects will be different - both private investment and public funds will be used,” Guliyev highlighted.

Guliyev mentioned that the first meeting of the Working Group on the General Plan organized by the Committee was held on June 27, 2019. As a consequence of the consultations and discussions, some innovative conceptions have been included in the Baku General Plan.

He spoke about the procedure on city’s development, which are planned to conduct in four priority directions.

“One of them is development of new sub-centers along with the city center. The goal is to reduce the burden in the city center. Another priority is the efficient use of urban areas, provision of sustainable development and maintenance of the historical, architectural and cultural center of Baku, within its further development. The ultimate goal is to identify new industrial areas in of the city and ensure developing conditions for them”, Guliyev underlined.

During the event, representative of the AS + P city-planning company, winner of an international tender for the development of Baku General Plan Joachim Schares made the presentations on “The main goals of Baku vision” and “The organized multicenter city”.

Emphasizing splendid historical monuments of Baku, the representative of the company suggested to create harmony between monuments and new constructing buildings in the city.

Moreover, discussions on “Approaches and Solutions for General Plan: Review of Expert Discussions”, “Strategic Projects Briefcase” and other relevant topics were high on the agenda of the session.

