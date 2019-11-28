By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron peninsula on November 29.

Fog is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. Northwest wind will become south-east in the afternoon, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

The temperature will be +7+9 °C at night, +11+14 °C in the daytime.

In Baku, the temperature will be +7+9 °C at night, +12+14 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm, relative humidity-70-80 percent at night, 50-60 percent in the daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in the country's regions. Fog is predicted in some places. West wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be +1+6 °C at night, +10+15 °C in the daytime, in the mountains from -2 °C to +3 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, mild hesitation of meteorological factors and temperature close to climate normal on the Absheron peninsula will be favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

---

