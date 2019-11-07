By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan fully supports Turkey in its fight against terrorism and separatism, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said during the meeting with a delegation led by the Second Chief of the Turkish General Staff, Corps General Metin Gurak.

During the meeting, Hasanov noted that, as a country fighting with separatism, Azerbaijan fully supports Turkey on this issue.

He went on to say that Azerbaijan and Turkey cooperate in military sphere both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of NATO programs.

Hasanov also emphasized that relations between the two countries are built on the basis of friendship and mutual trust. He added that Azerbaijan is expanding its cooperation with Turkey to build up military power, which is the main factor providing stability in the region.

In turn, Gurak expressed satisfaction with friendly and fraternal relations as well as the level of effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The sides also exchanged views on conducting joint military exercises in the Azerbaijani-Turkish bilateral format.

Note that the Turkish delegation visited Azerbaijan to participate in the 12th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue held in Baku on November 5-7.

The meeting was held with the participation of delegations in an expanded format. The current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey in the field of security, in the military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, military-industrial and other spheres, as well as the main directions of activity for fulfilling the upcoming tasks were discussed during the meeting.

The sides signed an Action plan for 2020 as well as a protocol as a result of the meeting.

The next meeting is planned to be held in Turkey in 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz