30 October 2019 15:41 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
The head of state reiterated Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the conflict must be settled only within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan-EU relations.
