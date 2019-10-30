By Laman Ismayilova

With its ancient buildings, Icherisheher, also known as the Old City, has a centuries-old history. This unique historic ensemble is home to more than 50 historical and architectural monuments.

The Gosha Gala gates provide one of the few road entrances into the Old City. Restoration and conservation works at the Gosha Gala gates have been completed.

The works were carried out by well-known Austrian atelier "Erich Pummer GmbH Company".

Since the middle of 2019, the Gosha Gala gates have undergone restoration and conservation both from the Icherisheher (internal) and Bayir Sheher (facade) sides.

The company successfully implemented restoration and conservation works on the Gosha Gala gates which is of great historical importance.

The fortress walls were fully restored in 1952-1957 for the last time. The historical monument has not been restored for a period of more than a half of century.

Only about 150 meter of the fortress walls were restored by the Department in northern-west direction in 2011-2012.

The Gosha Gala gates are ofetn referred to as Tsitsianashvili Gates dating to a historical event that occurred there or as the Shamakhi Gates as the road leads north to that city.

With its defensive fortresses, Icherisheher is a symbol of patriotism and a great source of national pride and dignity.

All the buildings within the fortress walls of the Old City were of a defense nature in terms of their tactical and strategic functions.

Large squares and wide streets gradually narrowed and shrank into a geometric design. They fascinate Baku residents and city's guests.

Numerous unique monuments, including the Shirvanshahs Palace complex, mosques and minarets, the ruins of caravanserais and bathhouses make this place one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city.

Old City became the first location in Azerbaijan to be classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

