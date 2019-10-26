By Trend

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has significant potential to become one of the most powerful locomotives to counteract negative trends, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Belarus National Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko said during the second day of the 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of NAM in Baku on Oct. 26, Trend reports.

“The world is going through another crucial stage,” Andreichenko said. “Global politics is becoming increasingly chaotic, disordered and unpredictable. Cooperation among the great powers is weakening, and the NAM hasn’t remained aloof from the problems, either.”

The contradictions of the member states on the issues of the international agenda have already become a routine and are even more aggravated, the chairman noted.

“This undermines the Movement’s collective spirit, the ability to act as a single force and act together,” Andreichenko added. “At the same time, global threats to the survival of mankind are constantly multiplying, be it terrorism, climate change, the proliferation of nuclear weapons, and more. We are absolutely convinced that the NAM has significant potential in order to become one of the most powerful locomotives for uniting and countering these challenges and negative trends.”

However, in a world where there is no mutual trust and respect this goal cannot be achieved, the chairman said.

“We have to restore this confidence, it is necessary to establish broad international dialogue to overcome the existing contradictions among the states,” Andreichenko noted. “The Belarusian president put forward an initiative to revive comprehensive negotiation process on ways to build confidence among the countries by analogy with the Helsinki process. We expect that the NAM countries will respond positively to this initiative.”

“First of all, non-aligned countries must clearly articulate their collective vision of a new world order built on the principles of peace, justice and prosperity for all,” the chairman said. “The Movement has experience in promoting such great endeavors.”

Andreichenko noted that NAM has the necessary authority and political potential.

“The establishment of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace this year by UN resolution confirms this,” the chairman said. “Belarus in this context offers a number of ideas. First, we urge the chairman of the Movement to consider holding a conference “Vision of World Order” in 2021. This meeting will be of great symbolic significance, because in September 2021 we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of NAM.”

“It is important that the organization celebrates this date with the adoption and subsequent implementation of a long-term strategic document,” Andreichenko added. “Only an active position will allow the Movement to maintain and strengthen its legitimate role in world affairs. Secondly, we propose the holding of the “Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy” in 2020 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the UN. By this, we, as a Movement, will be able to make meaningful contribution to strengthening the spirit of multilateralism in the only universal international organization - the UN.”

“Belarus is ready to cooperate with all partners in order to overcome the challenges and threats of our time,” the chairman said. “We will continue to consistently support the values ​​of NAM based on the UN Charter, including the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, equality, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the non-use of force or the threat of force and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.”

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries continues on October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz