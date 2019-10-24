By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Commissioner for Political Affairs of the African Union Commission Cessouma Minata Samate on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 24 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.



Greeting the guest, Mammadyarov informed about the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship to the Non-Aligned Movement and noted that Azerbaijan is interested in deepening cooperation with the African Union.



In her turn, expressing satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan, Cessouma Minata Samate underlined that she witnessed the high economic development in Azerbaijan.

The commissioner noted that the African Union is interested in exploring the Azerbaijani experience in a number of areas, especially in the public services sector.



At the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of mutual interest.

