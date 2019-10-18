By Trend

Residents of Azerbaijan’s Absheron region are preparing with great enthusiasm to participate in implementing the initiative of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to plant 650,000 trees in the country within one day, Deputy Head of Absheron district executive power Ilham Guluyev told Trend Oct. 18.

The deputy head reminded that on the initiative by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, 650,000 trees will be planted in all regions of the country in one day in November.

“On that day, 20,000 trees are planned to be planted in Absheron district,” Guluyev said.

The deputy head noted that holes are being dug, water lines are being drawn and other necessary preparatory work is being carried out in the areas where trees shall be planted.

“During the campaign, trees will be planted taking into account the local climate,” Guluyev added. “Along with curbs, trees are to be planted around multi-apartment buildings in Khirdalan city as part of the 'Bizim heyet' (Our yard) project, which is being carried out on the initiative by Leyla Aliyeva, vice president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the founder and head of the IDEA Public Association."

"Residents of the Absheron district highly value the significance of this noble and important initiative and with great enthusiasm are preparing for this large-scale event,” he said.

