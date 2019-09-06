By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on September 7. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 °C at night, 25-28 °C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 °C at night and 26-28 C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be within the norm 761 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent in the daytime.

South-east wind will blow on Absheron beaches. The temperature of the sea water will be 23-24 °C on the northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba and 24-25 °C on the southern beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-20 °C at night, 25-30 °C in the daytime, in the mountains 7-12 °C at night and 13-18 °C in the daytime.

The temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm on the Absheron peninsula which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

