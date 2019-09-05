By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received newly appointed Latvian ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garanchs, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador conveyed Latvian foreign minister’s greetings to Mammadyarov. In turn, the Azerbaijani minister congratulated Garanchs on his appointment as the ambassador and conveyed his greetings to his Latvian counterpart.

During the meeting, the parties expressed gratification with the development of relations between the two countries in the political, economic, trade, cultural and other fields. A number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

The ambassador handed a copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

The Azerbaijani minister wished the newly appointed ambassador success in his diplomatic activity.

---

