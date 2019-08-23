By Abdul Kerimkhanov

National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has announced weather forecast for August 24 in Azerbaijan.

According to the forecast, tomorrow the weather will be sunny in Baku and on the Absheron peninsula. North wind be changed by south-east in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +22-25°C at night, +33-36°C in the daytime; in Baku +22-24°C at night, +33-35°C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm mercury column (the normal is 760 mm). Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, and 25-30 percent in the daytime.

North wind will turn into mild south-east in the afternoon on Absheron beaches. The temperature of sea water will be +26-27°C on the northern beaches (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba), and +27-28 C on the southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh).

The weather will be mainly dry in the country’s regions. However, lightning and short-term rain are predicted in the western part of Azerbaijan. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning and east wind will blow. The temperature will be +18-23°C at night, +35-40°C in the daytime; in mountains +13-18°C at night, +23-28°C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, low temperature winds are expected in the afternoon with a warm temperature discomfort on August 24-25, which is not favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

