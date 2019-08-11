By Trend

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on Eid al-Adha - a symbol of spiritual unity and solidarity, wished them success in the sacred and honorable service, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“During all periods of the leadership of the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, in particular after the restoration of the country's independence, thanks to the preservation of national spiritual values, customs and traditions at the state level, Eid al-Adha, considered a symbol of nobility and humanity, was celebrated and continues to be celebrated in the country with great love and enthusiasm at the state level as a national holiday,” said the ministry.

As a result of the successful foreign and domestic policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who continues to implement the ideas of the great leader, the economic foundations of statehood are constantly being strengthened, Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as a dynamically developing, tolerant state in which Islamic and universal values are highly respected and a multicultural environment is formed, said the message.

“Army building, which is the priority of the Azerbaijani state, is also developing at a high level under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, confident reforms are being carried out, steps are being taken to strengthen the material and technical base of the army and the formation of a modern military infrastructure.

“The president’s orders to increase the monthly cash benefits to military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, as well as the monthly salaries of civilians who are not civil servants, to regularly provide military personnel with temporary and permanent apartments, improve their material, social, living conditions, etc. are clear evidence that the army is constantly in the spotlight.

"On these holy days, with respect to the memory of our compatriots who have become martyrs in the name of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate the military personnel, veterans who have lost their health in the name of sacred ideas and their family members, I send them my best wishes. I am sure that you will continue to remain loyal to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the military oath and charters and will strengthen your military and moral-psychological training," reads the congratulation of the minister.

