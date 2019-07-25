By Trend

Baku Transport Agency (BTA) continues to support a number of international events in Azerbaijan within the social responsibility projects, Trend reports referring to BTA on July 25.

Express buses will run to transport spectators who bought tickets to ZHARA International Music Festival in Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, which begins on July 25 and continues until July 28.

Forty buses are planned to be used. The buses will be departing at 15:45 (GMT+4) from Samad Vurgun garden (Dilara Aliyeva street) and then transporting the spectators back after the performance.

The ZHARA International Music Festival will be the fourth in a row and it will be held on July 25-28 at Baku’s beautiful resort Sea Breeze.

A gala concert will be held as part of the festival on July 25, during which famous artists will perform their popular songs. The singers of the 1990s will perform on July 26, the singers of the 2000s - on July 27, and the most popular young artists - on July 28.

The organizers of the festival are Azerbaijani People’s Artist Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Russian Honored Artist Grigory Leps and founder of Russian Radio and the Golden Gramophone Award Sergey Kozhevnikov.

