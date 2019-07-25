By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan cares for the disabled people of the Nagorno-Karabakh war. They are given apartments, cars, free treatment and medicines, wheelchairs, orthopedic prostheses, are provided with resort and sanatorium treatment and treatment abroad.

The disabled people of the Karabakh war were given 50 Khazar cars on July 24.

During the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Metin Karimli recalled that the two social packages signed by the President of Azerbaijan allowed to almost double the minimum wage, to increase the minimum pensions by an average of 72.4 percent, social benefits and monthly presidential pensions by 100 percent, benefits issued to displaced people by 50 percent, to significantly increase student scholarships, as well as eliminate concerns about bad loans.

He stressed that these measures have become a major support for 4.2 million Azerbaijani citizens.

Karimli also spoke about strengthening measures to provide housing for families of martyrs and war veterans. He mentioned that in 2019, citizens from these categories are planned to be provided with 800 apartments, warrants from 60 of which have already been handed.

As he noted, last year, citizens from these categories acquired 626 apartments, which is three times more than it was expected. In total, he added, martyr families and war veterans received 6,714 apartments to date.

In addition, Karimli said that in 2018, as many as 265 cars were provided to war veterans. He recalled that the presidential decree of March 18, 2019 allocated five million manats ($2.94 million) for this purpose, which allowed more than 400 cars to be provided to citizens from this category this year.

"Thus, war veterans will be provided with 600 cars, that is, 3.2 times more cars, of which 200 have already been provided," said Karimli.

He added that, in general, to this day, up to 6,350 cars have been provided to war invalids and persons equal to them.

After gaining independence, the activity of the veterans’ organization in Azerbaijan was restored, the attitude towards the veterans changed dramatically, consistent and purposeful steps were taken in this direction. One of the first laws was the Law of Azerbaijan "On Veterans" on June 28, 1994 on the restoration of veterans’ rights.

Since June 28, 1994, the state policy on veterans has been established in Azerbaijan. This policy successfully continues and today, the state care for veterans is at a new high level.

