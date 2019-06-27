By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan may initiate the establishment of a global registry of public-private partnership projects within the framework of the ASAN International Association, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Innovations Export Consortium Elchin Aliyev told local media.

Currently, ASAN International Association, which was established during the UN Public Services Forum, includes Azerbaijan, Morocco, Montenegro, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Uganda and the UAE.

Aliyev said that the creation of such a registry will allow countries around the world to receive information on the implementation of certain high-tech solutions at the state level.

In fact, each government will get a clear understanding of what solutions exist within the framework of a public-private partnership and involve private business in the implementation of these services.

Aliyev noted that ASAN Visa, Electronic Document Management, Public Resource Management System, Electronic Signature, AzNav National Navigation System, etc. are successful projects within the model of public-private partnership in Azerbaijan.

He believes that placing the project of one of the world's best electronic visa registration services ASAN Visa in this registry will allow all countries to get familiar with the project, its statistics and benefits for the country from the point of tourism development. Having clearly seen the advantages of this project, they will at least think about the implementation of a similar system in partnership with private business, and more likely they will attract Azerbaijan for the joint implementation of this project. After all, ASAN Visa has been successfully operating for several years, and this system has received a high international rating.

It is important to note that during the implementation of a public-private partnership, government organizations and private business act as partners when creating any services, which significantly, and in most cases, completely reduces budget expenditures. As part of such a partnership, private business takes on the creation and maintenance of platforms, intending to repay its costs via the maintenance of services.

It is noteworthy that ASAN Visa system was established according to the Decree No. 923 entitled “On simplification of electronic visa issuance and creation of ASAN Visa system” by the President of Azerbaijan dated June 1, 2016. Foreigners and stateless persons are able to obtain e-visa in 3 steps and 3 days within ASAN Visa system (apply, pay and download e-visa). E-visa is a one-entry document with a period of 30 days.

E-visas are documented to foreigners from 95 countries by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and stateless persons with permanent residence of those countries.

State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan carries out the function of the portal's operator.

