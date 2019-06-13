By Trend

Trend news agency is participating in the 6th News Agencies World Congress that ceremonially opened in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on June 13, and is to last until June 14.

The important media assembly brings together heads of world’s authoritative news agencies, who will mull the future of news on the background of the most crucial challenges facing media in the fast ever changing world.

Among those attending the prestigious event are the German News Agency, Reuters News Agency, Japanese News Agency - KYODO, Agence France-Presse - AFP.

Maxim Minchev, Director General of Bulgarian News Agency, welcomed the guests to the biggest media event of the year.

“After exciting and extremely valuable forums in Russia, Spain, Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, it is now the Bulgarian News Agency’s turn to host the Congress,” he said.

“Fifteen years have passed since our first meeting 2004. We can say that the News Agency World Congress is at height of its puberty and facing the dynamic shocks and challenges typical of this period. The world today is changing faster than ever, and so is our profession,” Minchev noted.

“We live in an infinite virtual sea of information. How can we tell what is essential and unimportant, what is real and what is fake, what is true and what is manipulative? How can we protect our copyrighted work? How can we update our sources of revenue without losing our independence? There are the main focuses of the key discussions and the Sixth News Agencies World Congress,” he stressed.

Minchev added that information journalism is one of the last pillars of true, verified, credible news.

”That is why it needs sources of inspiration as much as sources of funding; and nothing is more inspiring that the opportunity to see, communicate and exchange ideas face-to-face in an increasingly digital world”, he added.

During the event held on June 13-14 representatives from some 100 countries will join the discussions on such panel topics as “Ownership Models of News Agencies”, “New Sources of Revenue”, “Fake News”, “Artificial Intelligence”.

The final decision concerning the place of the 2022 Congress will be taken through voting on the final day of this year's Congress.

