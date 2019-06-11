By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Baku Metro keeps on upgrading its facilities and equipment to meet the needs of passengers and provide them with comfort and better services.

Head of the press service of Baku Metro Bakhtiyar Mammadov told Trend that the Metro has received two new trains of 10 railroad cars from Russia’s Metrowagonmash company. The two wagonages of the modern type are already in Baku.

“Now there is acceptance and deliver of railroad cars. Both trains will soon be at the depot, and after setup and test works they will be put into operation on the line,” the head of the press service stated.

He also added that from next month, another 20 railroad cars, four wagonages, will be supplied.

“They will be commissioned by the end of the year,” Mammadov noted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of Baku Metro Hidayat Mammadov has said that Khatai station will soon start working after reconstruction.

He stated that the installation of new escalators has already been completed.

Mammadov also added that next year, the construction of another metro station with the conventional name "B3" will be finished.

“At present, repair and construction works are continuing in this territory,” the deputy chairman noted.

Mammadov further said that Baku Metro will decommission 30 old railroad cars and replace them with new ones by the end of 2019.

He said that the process of replacing will be carried out gradually.

It is important to note that the new railroad cars distinguish from the previous ones in that the doors are wider, they have air conditioning and ventilation, good thermal and noise insulation, as well as USB ports for charging different devices. In the front and rear railroad cars there are special places for the safe placement of wheelchairs.

The producer took into account the technical features of the Baku Metro and therefore the original light graphic scheme was changed in accordance with the local information system.

One of the main innovations is the compliance of air conditioners with the climatic conditions of Baku. The quality of the cooling system has been enhanced. Also, given the complexity of the relief of the Baku Metro, all cars are equipped with traction motors.

Currently, Baku Metro has 25 stations on three lines – Green, Red and Purple. Baku Metro is 36.63 km in length. By 2030, it is planned to expand the infrastructure of Baku Metro and create a giant underground transport network consisting of 76 stations, six electric depots, and five lines with a total length of 119.1 km.

On April 19, 2016, the first two stations (Avtovagzal and Memar Ajami-2) of the purple line of the Baku Metro were put into operation. The distance between these two stations is 2.07 km. A total of 12 stations are planned to be built on the line. All stations of the purple line are capable of receiving trains consisting of seven railcars.

In addition, recently, Bakmil station of Baku Metro was opened after major overhaul. The reconstruction work started in August, 2017. Bakmil was commissioned at the operating land site of Nariman Narimanov station on September 25, 1970 and has been operating as a station since 1979.

The fare for using metro is flat-rate, 0.30 manats. Fare is carried out only by means of BakiKart plastic cards.

