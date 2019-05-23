A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 23.

The new edition includes articles: Country plans to convert public debt into manats, UK ready to provide support in economy diversification, Foreign companies keen to build wind power plant in country, “Nasimi” ballet to be staged in capital, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.