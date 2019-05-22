By Trend

The work carried out in support points created in the field conditions as part of large-scale operational-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani Army continues, Trend reports referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Ideological, moral-psychological training of military personnel during combat training and combat operations is conducted at various points, the military personnel is provided by psychological assistance, and the servicemen have got the first knowledge of international humanitarian law.

An emergency and long-term medical intervention, as well as an assessment of the battle trauma, evacuation, and other medical measures are practically carried out in the existing field medical point.

The large-scale operational-tactical exercises involving various types of troops, army corps and formations of the Azerbaijani Army kicked off on May 20 under the leadership of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, according to the plan approved by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The exercises involve more up to 10,000 military personnel, 150 tanks, other armored vehicles, up to 200 rocket and artillery mounts of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, up to 35 aircraft and helicopters.

The exercises will complete on May 24.

