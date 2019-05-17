By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency and State Tourism Agency are conducting inspections in recreational areas for controlling food safety, said Goshgar Tahmazli, chairman of the Food Safety Agency, Trend reports.

According to the Agency's chairman, the monitoring aims to provide consumers with safe food.

"Control measures are carried out by experts from the Food Safety Agency and the Food Safety Institute so that consumers can be provided with safe food, and a plan of measures corresponding to each season is being implemented," he said.

Tahmazli added that such a system should be established in the field of food safety of Azerbaijan, so as to ensure that the consumed products do not cause any health risks for the population.

