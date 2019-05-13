By Trend

The travel advice by the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Azerbaijan released on the eve of the UEFA Europa League Final match to be played on May 29 in Baku is not understandable and causes surprise, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend May 12.

“Security and stability are fully ensured in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan regularly hosts many international gatherings, including the international sporting events. The First European Games, the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games, annual Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix and the Qarabag-Chelsea football match held in 2017 within the framework of the UEFA Champions League can be mentioned among these events. Numerous foreign citizens, visiting Azerbaijan to watch these sporting events were absolutely satisfied with the effective maintenance of public order, the existing stability and security environment in Azerbaijan, and the organization of such large-scale sports events in the country,” she said.

Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan is also a country of tourism and every year many foreign tourists visit our country.

“Along with the other positive features of our country, tranquility, security and stability in Azerbaijan are among the most important factors attracting foreign tourists,” she added.

