The entire Azerbaijani people with deep respect honor the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev, and this is no coincidence, deputy PM, deputy chairman and executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov said at a conference “Heritage and social policy of Heydar Aliyev”, Trend reports May 6.

The Azerbaijani people deeply respect the exceptional merits of Heydar Aliyev, Ahmadov noted.

He added that that the memory of Heydar Aliyev not only lives in the hearts of people, but his policy continues today.

“Today’s Azerbaijan is a vivid example of Heydar Aliyev’s ideas,” Ahmadov said. “Social issues have always held a significant place in the statehood practice of Heydar Aliyev, and this can also be one of explanations that the great leader continues to live in the hearts of the people. Such important tasks as well-being, improving the social status of Azerbaijani citizens are at the heart of the policy successfully implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.”

“The most important issues, first of all, include ensuring the safety of citizens, and, secondly, improving the citizens’ welfare,” Ahmadov said. “Azerbaijan decently fulfilled both tasks. Improving the living standards of people is one of the main directions of President Ilham Aliyev’s policy.”

He stressed that President Ilham Aliyev is constantly taking steps to improve the well-being of citizens.

“Decrees and orders signed by the head of state over the past few months have had a significant impact on raising the living standards of citizens,” Ahmadov noted. “Steps to improve the social well-being of the population will continue.”

