By Trend

The top three winners of the second free lap of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku have been announced, Trend reports.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc came in first by the end of the lap, another Ferrari pilot Sebastian Vettel came in second, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton came in third.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, and Williams’ George Russell and Robert Kubica are competing in the second free lap.

Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen represent Red Bull Racing, with Racing Point racing team being represented by Sergio Pérez and Lance Stroll, Renault by Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo Toro Rosso by Alexander Albon and Daniil Kvyat, Alfa Romeo by Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen, McLaren by Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr., Haas by Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

