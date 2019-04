By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to the Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of your father, outstanding statesman, Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg.

On the occasion of this heavy loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, your family and the whole people of Luxembourg."

