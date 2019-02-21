By Trend

The EU delegations visited Azerbaijan to continue the negotiations on the new agreement, which will become the legal basis for strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the EU in politics, security, as well as trade, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held another round of talks in the field of politics and security with a delegation led by EU’s Chief Negotiator for the agreement, Deputy Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia at the European External Action Service

Luc Devigne.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov also received the EU delegation.

The delegation led by representative of the European Commission’s Directorate General for Trade, Petros Sourmelis, continued to hold the talks with the Azerbaijani side on the draft agreement regarding the trade sphere in Baku on February 15-20, 2019.

