By Trend

The composition of the Youth and Sports Committee of the Azerbaijani Parliament has been changed, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

This issue was included in the agenda of today's plenary session of the Parliament.

MPs Adil Aliyev and Rauf Aliyev dropped out of the committee, while new composition includes MPs Rashad Mahmudov, Elshan Musayev and Javid Osmanov.

